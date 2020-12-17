Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Dec 2020

Updated: Thu 17th Dec

Chancellor has extended the furlough scheme until the end April

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The furlough scheme is to be extended until the end of April 2021 having previously been extended to March.

It means the UK government will continuing to contribute 80% towards the wages of those who are furloughed under the scheme.

The move will ensure firms can “access the support they need through continuing economic disruption.” The UK Government has said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:


“Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world – helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country.

“We know the premium businesses place on certainty, so it is right that we enable businesses to plan ahead regardless of the path the virus takes, which is why we’re providing certainty and clarity by extending this support, as well as implementing our Plan for Jobs.”

The UK government will continue to pay 80% of the salary of employees for hours not worked until the end of April.

Employers will only be required to pay wages, National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and pensions for hours worked; and NICS and pensions for hours not worked.

The eligibility criteria for the UK-wide scheme will remain unchanged and these changes will continue to apply to all Devolved Administrations.

“Extending the scheme until the end of April means businesses across the country will have certainty about what support will be available to them.” The UK government said.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Historic £1bn North Wales Growth Deal is signed with plan to generate 3,800 jobs for region

News

Ombudsman investigating North Wales health board after cancer patient left waiting months for urgent treatment

News

An 11,000 positive Covid tests ‘missing’ from Public Health Wales data will be reported today

News

Support for businesses affected by future Level 4 lockdown to be unveiled this week

News

North Wales Police chief says social media hate crimes won’t be tolerated after discussing his battle with trolls

News

Three attempts to land an Airbus Beluga last night after crew report “issue” with transporter while in flight

News

Lidl recalls Red Hen Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops due to contamination with salmonella

News

New rules on how many people can meet up and ‘bubble’ over Christmas in Wales and put into law

News

North Wales health board gears up for an influx of vaccine doses in the New Year

News





Read 585,773 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn