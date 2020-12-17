Chancellor has extended the furlough scheme until the end April

The furlough scheme is to be extended until the end of April 2021 having previously been extended to March.

It means the UK government will continuing to contribute 80% towards the wages of those who are furloughed under the scheme.

The move will ensure firms can “access the support they need through continuing economic disruption.” The UK Government has said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:





“Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world – helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country.

“We know the premium businesses place on certainty, so it is right that we enable businesses to plan ahead regardless of the path the virus takes, which is why we’re providing certainty and clarity by extending this support, as well as implementing our Plan for Jobs.”

The UK government will continue to pay 80% of the salary of employees for hours not worked until the end of April.

Employers will only be required to pay wages, National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and pensions for hours worked; and NICS and pensions for hours not worked.

The eligibility criteria for the UK-wide scheme will remain unchanged and these changes will continue to apply to all Devolved Administrations.

“Extending the scheme until the end of April means businesses across the country will have certainty about what support will be available to them.” The UK government said.