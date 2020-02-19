Can a ‘zero waste’ Wales really be achieved? – Welsh Government event to share your views set to take place in Mold

The Welsh Government wants your views on its plans to make Wales the world’s top recycling nation and help us become a “truly circular economy”at a series of Beyond Recycling Consultation Events across Wales.

The government wants to hear your view on what actions are needed to further phase out single-use plastic, help and educate communities and businesses on how they can make a difference and work together to make waste reduction and recycling a priority.

The Beyond Recycling strategy outlines how to make the circular economy a reality in Wales and sets out the next steps towards eliminating waste and addressing the climate emergency.

The aim of a circular economy is to keep resources in use for as long as possible, eliminate waste and make resource efficiency part of Welsh culture.

To help meet these objectives, the strategy will outline proposals to better scrutinise how resources are used, encourage the reuse, repair and remanufacture of more products and materials and maximise the economic and social opportunities that come from having a circular economy.

There will be a number of events held to hear the public’s view on how Wales can continue to be a world leader in recycling and move towards a zero waste Wales by 2050.

One of the events is taking place at Theatr Clwyd on 12 March – you can book a free place here: https://tocyn.cymru/en/event/49ff2d66-0f54-4011-a728-40fce4adb2be

The Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said:

“Wales is a world leader when it comes to recycling, but we want to go further and move to a circular economy in Wales – where waste, plastic and packaging are reduced and things are kept in use for as long as possible.

Wales embraced and lead the way with the charge for single use carrier bags, and we want to hear from you about what more we can do to help us reach our ambition of becoming a zero waste nation.

I know communities and businesses across Wales are taking action and I want to see as many people as possible, across Wales, to come along to these events.

It’s an opportunity to not only have your voice heard but to play a part in making sure Wales remains at the front of the environmental agenda.”