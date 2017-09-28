AM Calls for Clarity on Group Investigating Mesh Use

AN AM has called for clarity on a national group investigating the use of mesh procedures in Wales.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has been writing to Health Secretary Vaughan Gething since July on behalf of Maxine Cooper of Connah’s Quay.

She is one of many women suffering excruciating complications after insertion of Tension-Free Vaginal Tape (TVT) or Tension-Free Vaginal Tape Obturator (TVTO) procedures to cure incontinence or prolapse. Men who have the tape inserted to correct hernias are also affected.

Mr Sargeant asked for an urgent review of mesh procedures in Wales. He also asked the Cabinet Secretary to look into increasing awareness of symptoms among GPs so that complications can be properly diagnosed and evidenced.

Mr Gething’s response earlier this month said a task and finish group would consider the latest recommendations made in Scotland and England in the light of practice already adopted within NHS Wales.

The letter did not however answer a number of specific concerns so Mr Sargeant wrote a further letter highlighting these.

A response received yesterday, September 26, still did not address the concerns, with Mr Gething merely saying that the group would consider the points raised.

Today Carl Sargeant said: “In all honesty I’m disappointed by the lack of detail in the Cabinet Secretary’s response.

“I have written back asking who the members of the group are, when they are meeting, and when they will be reporting to the Cabinet Secretary.

“I’d also like to know how the group will collect their evidence and whether, in line with the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, the group will be informed directly by persons affected by mesh and tape procedures.

“I truly hope for a more comprehensive response. Maxine is currently recovering from an excruciating procedure to remove the mesh and has been told recouperation will take at least six months.

After that she will need further operations, and sadly her story is the same as hundreds of women suffering across Wales.”