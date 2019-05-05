News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Boy dies after being rescued from sea in Llandudno

Published: Sunday, May 5th, 2019
A teenage boy has died after being rescued from the water in Llandudno.

Police said the boy, reported to be 13 years old – was recovered by coastguards from the water at Pigeon’s Cove on Great Orme in Llandudno, just after 9.2opm on Saturday evening.

The boy was airlifted to Bangor hospital but sadly died.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokeswoman from HM Coastguard said a member of the public had called 999 at about 8.55pm to report a person in the water.

“Llandudno coastguard rescue team, RNLI Llandudno inshore and all weather lifeboats, HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Caernarfon, North Wales police and Welsh ambulance service were sent to the scene.”

“The person was recovered from the water and was airlifted to Bangor hospital.”

 

