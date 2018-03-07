Blow for Airbus as Hawaiian cancels order for six A330-800’s then signs deal with Boeing for 10 Dreamliner’s

Hawaiian Airlines has ditched an order for six Airbus A330neo jets and chosen to buy 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The deal with Boeing which is ‘non-binding’ also includes the option to buy a further 10 787-9s, Hawaiian Airlines says.

The airline was the only customer to place an order for the new A330 -800neo model – but reports suggested it was still unsure if it was the right aircraft for its needs.

After an extensive evaluation of our future fleet needs, we're excited to announce that we've selected the @BoeingAirplanes 787 #Dreamliner to grow our medium to long-haul fleet. As part of the selection, we intend to purchase 10 787-9 jets. #AvGeek #Aviation pic.twitter.com/2Nqve7blLP — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) March 6, 2018

The Honolulu-based airline has now selected the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as its flagship airplane for medium to long-haul flights, the order is worth $2.82 billion at list price.

“The Dreamliner’s operational efficiency and superior guest experience make it the best aircraft for modernizing our fleet in 2021 and beyond,” said Peter Ingram, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. “Its expanded seat capacity and extended range will allows us to expand within our current route network and offer new destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Currently, Hawaiian Airlines has 24 Airbus A330-200s and eight Boeing 767s in its fleet, as well as its first two A321neos plus 20 717s.