Benefits of nature to health and wellbeing to be explored in a new event at Glyndŵr University’s Northop campus.

The benefits of nature to health and wellbeing are set to be explored in a new event at Wrexham Glyndŵr University’s Northop campus.

The Health and Wellbeing in Nature event will set out the links nature has to mental resilience, physical health and art and wellbeing.

Rachel Byron, Lecturer in Mental Health and Wellbeing at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, said: “There have long been links between nature, the arts and mental well-being.

“During the day, we will have a look back through art history, to see how that link has been explored – and we will also be doing some hands-on work, making our own art in response.”

Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellbeing, Petros Andreadis, added: “From the theoretical side of things, I will be looking at the evidence that links nature and mental health and wellbeing – what is it, where can we find it, and how does nature help?

“People are still trying to understand some of those links – for instance, we know that walking in the forest can lower your cortisol levels – a physical reaction which has an impact on wellbeing. Our green and blue spaces have these impacts upon people, and during the day we will be examining their effects in detail.”

The event – designed for adult learners – also links in closely with new thinking which is shaping public policy on mental and physical wellbeing.

Rachel added: “I think it is of interest to anyone who works with people in the community – whether that is doing a job directly linked to the outside world or not.

“The New Economics Foundation’s ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’ are five evidence based actions that we can take to improve our wellbeing.

“The ‘Five Ways’ are to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give. All of those apply to wellbeing – and have been put at the heart of a lot of work to help improve people’s lives.

“They very much apply to our interactions to the natural world too, something which this course will explore.”

The event will run on August 1 between 12.30pm and 4pm at the Northop Campus, off Holywell Road, and is free to attend.

To find out more, or to book, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/SubjectDays/

Find out more about our BSc (Hons) Mental Health and Wellbeing and Public Health and Wellbeing degrees: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/MentalHealthandWellbeing/

https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/HealthandWellbeing/

Picture:Petros Andreadis and Rachel Byron