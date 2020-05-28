BBC Wales to revisit Wales’ iconic Euro 2016 campaign in full

Wales football fans will get the opportunity to re-live the greatest Welsh football journey yet.

With UEFA Euro 2020 on hold for another year, audiences will still be able to enjoy some world class football as BBC Cymru Wales will show every Wales game from Euro 2016 across BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales this summer.

Euro 2016 captured the imagination of the entire nation and fans will once again be able to unite in awe of Hal-Robson-Kanu’s stunning goal against Belgium.

Football lovers will also get to sing along to the anthemic “Don’t take me home” once again and enjoy Joe Ledley’s questionable dance moves whilst re-living every moment of the campaign that put Welsh football firmly on the world stage.

The games will be shown in chronological order with Wales’s opener against Slovakia set to air on June 7th on BBC One Wales, as part of BBC Sport’s Euros Rewind series, where football fans will also get to watch the most memorable Euros games in recent history.

To remind the nation of this memorable summer, Don’t Take Me Home, a film documenting the incredible story of the Wales National team’s journey through the tournament, will also be broadcast ahead of the games on BBC One Wales. This film is an unique and up close chance to experience what the tournament was like for those at the heart of the campaign.

BBC Wales Football Correspondent, Rob Phillips said: “The whole qualifying campaign was an epic journey to the nation’s first championship finals since the World Cup of 1958. But in France, Chris Coleman’s squad helped us all embark on an odyssey none of us could ever have imagined ahead of the historic opening win against Slovakia.

Nobody knew when it would end – but players, fans and media just relished every moment as Bale, Ramsey and co. wrote their own chapter in sporting folklore, with success which touched the national psyche in a way football had never previously done in Wales.”

Full fixture list is as follows:

Wales v Slovakia – Sunday 7th June – BBC One Wales

England v Wales – Sunday 14th June – BBC One Wales

Wales v Russia – Tuesday 16th June – BBC Two Wales

Wales v Northern Ireland – Saturday 20th June – BBC Two Wales

Wales v Belgium – Sunday 21st June – BBC One Wales

Wales v Portugal – Saturday 27th June – BBC Two Wales

