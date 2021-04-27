Arrests following drugs raid in Shotton on Tuesday morning

Police have arrested a number of people following a raid on a house in the Shotton area earlier today.

Three men were detained at the property for alleged drug-related offences.

Phones, weapons, cash and a variety of drugs were seized during a search of the house.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police Team said: “This morning a search warrant was executed at an address in Shotton.”





“3 local males have been arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A, Class B and Class C drugs and one of the males has been arrested for other further offences.”

“A variety of Controlled Drugs have been seized as well as phones, weapons, cash, scales and other drug-related paraphernalia.”

Investigating Officer and Community Beat Manager (CBM) for Shotton, PC 3360 WYNNE says “We greatly value the information which comes from the local community.”

“We obtain warrants based on the information provided by you.”

“We will continue to disrupt drug supply in Shotton and please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

You can contact the police via thier website at http://ow.ly/7sQZ50ExYCv or by calling 101.

You can also call anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.