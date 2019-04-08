Arrest in Buckley following assault on police officer

A driver was arrested in Buckley last night after allegedly assaulting a police officer and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident is understood to have taken place just before 10.30pm on Sunday evening in the Springfield Drive area of Buckley.

In an update on the South Flintshire Police Team Facebook page PC Dean, said:

“Last night my colleague was assaulted whilst we searched a vehicle and two occupants, thankfully she sustained no injuries.

The driver clearly had something to hide as he did his best to fight us off and had to be sprayed with our incapacitant spray.

People should know that if you try to hurt us, we won’t take it and we will arrest you using force we deem reasonable.

This driver was arrested for obstruction, assaulting a police officer, possession of an offensive weapon and drug driving.

Hopefully, another dangerous individual removed from our roads!”