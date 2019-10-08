News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Armed police arrest man in Holywell on suspicion of firearm offences after making ‘threats to kill’

Published: Tuesday, Oct 8th, 2019
Armed police arrested a man in Holywell early this morning on suspicion of firearm offences.

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Police Unit along with force dog handlers made the arrest after the suspect made making ‘threats to kill.’

North Wales Police put a temporary road closure on the A5026 between Lloc and Holywell Town Centre and asked the public to avoid the area. 

An update posted on the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Police Twitter account states:

“In the early hours of this morning ARVs ably supported by  @ChNWPoliceDogs attended the #Holywell area and arrested a male on suspicion of Firearms offences and making Threats to Kill.

Male en route custody.”

Police reopened the road at around 6.15am.

(Feature Image: Stock Photo)

