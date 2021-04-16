Appeal launched over refusal of plans to turn a Flintshire pub into house

An appeal has been launched after plans to turn a village pub in Flintshire into a house were refused.

An application was put forward to convert the Bridge Inn in Caergwrle in June 2019.

The proposals were submitted by owner David Metcalfe after the business closed the year before because of a lack of trade.

However, the scheme was rejected by Flintshire Council officials because of the risk of flooding from the River Alyn.





An appeal has now been made in a bid to have the decision overturned.

Setting out the reasons for the appeal, agents acting on behalf of Mr Metcalfe said: “The local authority have refused planning permission for the change of use of the Bridge Inn public house/restaurant to a single dwelling.

“The Bridge Inn was run as a public house and later a pub restaurant which was owned and run by Mr Metcalfe and his family until its closure during which time the family occupied the first-floor owners’ accommodation.

“The refusal of planning permission would appear to hinge on the objection raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) due to the proximity of the river on the eastern boundary of the adjoining car park.

“The ground floor of the former public house is only slightly lower than the first-floor level of the bakery which was granted planning permission in 2015.”

They added: “The flood risk for the public house is to a degree irrelevant as the building exists and has been occupied as the owner’s residence at first floor for many years.

“Given the difference in levels between the car park and the ground floor of the public house, and the availability of the NRW flood alert system, the residents would have ample warning to enable furnishings and personal effects to be moved to the upper floors of the building.”

The appeal will be overseen by a planning inspector appointed by the Welsh Government with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).