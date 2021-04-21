Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 21st Apr 2021

Almost 300 drug driving arrests made in North Wales in first three months of year as police issue warning

Almost 300 drug driving arrested were made in North Wales in the first three months of 2021, police have revealed.

It includes three arrests earlier this week as officers crackdown on people who drive under the influence of illegal substances.

A driver was stopped in Llanfairfechan on Monday and tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine at the roadside.

A driver also tested positive for cannabis at the roadside on the A55 at Rhuallt Hill and another on the A494 in Mold.


Police have now issued a warning of the consequences for those caught drug driving.

Members of the North Wales Police roads policing unit said: “Despite our repeated warnings we’ve made yet more drug drive arrests.

“The first three months of 2021 has seen almost 300 drug drive arrests being made here in north Wales.

“The consequences of drug driving are huge – it could lead you to losing your licence, your job, your home, or even your life. Don’t take that risk.”



