Airbus takes on record number of new apprentices at its Broughton site

Airbus has taken on a record number of new apprentices at its Broughton site – surpassing even last year’s bumper total.

One-hundred-and-fifty-five craft and undergraduate apprentices joined the aerospace company’s site in Flintshire this week, with a further 37 apprentices starting at its Filton base.

In addition, Airbus’ graduate programme welcomed 46 new trainee appointments in Filton and 16 in Broughton.

Head of the Broughton Plant, Paul McKinlay, said: “An Airbus apprenticeship is an excellent way for talented young people to start their career while carrying on their academic studies, gaining invaluable work experience and earning a good salary at the same time.

“The company benefits too by attracting the best young talent and harnessing their skills, enthusiasm and abilities. Our apprentices and graduates bring new ideas and fresh approaches to the future challenges we face in this exciting industry and I’m sure our new starters this week will go on to have long and fruitful careers here at Airbus.”

Anna Gordun, 21, an Engineering Undergraduate Apprentice, said: “I am originally from Spain and when I was 10 I visited Airbus’ Final Assembly Line in Toulouse and I thought it was amazing. When I finished High School I did not know what to study but that strong memory of Airbus motivated me to study aerospace engineering.”

Gavin Jones, Head of Early Careers at Airbus in the UK, added: “An apprenticeship at Airbus offers paid, on-the-job training, while allowing people to continue their education to either national diploma or university degree level.

“The value of our apprenticeship and graduate programmes speak for themselves, with so many going on to extremely successful careers in aerospace and aviation. Indeed, many of Airbus’ current senior managers started their careers through our apprenticeship scheme.”