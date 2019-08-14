Airbus plans to install solar panels on part of Broughton site

Airbus has put forward formal proposals to install solar panels at part of its base in Broughton in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

The aerospace firm wants to cover the roof of Building 151 as part of a strategy to cut its energy use in half by 2030.

The structure is currently used to carry out a process known as creep forming.

If the scheme is successful, it is hoped that other large buildings at the site will also have the panels installed on them.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, the company said: “The proposed development would cover the majority of the roof-space of Building 151 (having an area of circa 0.6 hectares) and would be installed at the same pitch as the roof of the building.

“The proposal would assist Airbus in its global strategy to reduce its energy demand by up to 50 per cent as part of the “Airbus 2030 Vision” and become more self-sufficient by utilising alternative energy sources.

“The overall operation plays an important role in the economy of the region and as illustrated within this statement it has been found that no significant or material harm would occur as a result of the proposed development.

“Indeed, the proposal would actually offer significant benefits to Airbus and the wider environment by virtue of carbon savings.”

If approved, the panels would have the ability to generate approaching 600,000 kilowatt hours per year.

Airbus added that all supporting infrastructure would be located inside Building 151.

Comments are being invited on the application via the local authority’s website up until early September.

Planning officials are then aiming to make a decision by the middle of next month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).