Airbus pens three-year sponsorship deal to support grassroots youth football

Airbus has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal to support Airbus UK Broughton FC’s youth football academy, ladies’ team and development programmes.

The football club, based at Airbus’ Broughton site, has one of the most active football academies in Wales with no fewer than 17 teams – a ladies’ team , three girls’ teams, a senior men’s team, an under-23 development team, an under-19s’ youth squad and 10 boys’ teams of different ages.

The club’s first team – known as ‘The Wingmakers’ – have just secured promotion from the Huws Gray Alliance league to Wales’ top flight, the Welsh Premier League, with a 4-0 win over Holywell Town last Saturday.

“We understand the power that football has in bringing people together and making a difference in the community,” said club Chairman Michael Mayfield.

“Our aim is to continue to grow the club’s members from grassroots to European football and give children and adults the opportunity to develop into the best players they can become.

“Of course, we would not have been able to make, and continue to make, a real and positive impact on the lives of the many people in the local area – both young and old – without the support and dedication of Airbus to engage with us and bring the community closer as part of our family.”

Academy Director Lee Starkey, who oversees the club’s junior teams, added: “The Airbus Broughton FC academy has been recognised by the Welsh FA as one of the best-run academies in Wales and has received numerous awards for its hospitality, attention to detail and compliance with the rules and regulations.

“We believe that what makes a club survive and prosper in the long-term is not always the top of the tree but its roots, embedded in the local community.

This is a fundamental part of what we do and what we represent as a club and we are extremely grateful for Airbus’ continued support.”

The extensive youth development programme at the club means Airbus UK Broughton FC has in excess of 250 players, mostly playing in the Welsh Academy structure.

Several players represent Wales at different levels, while the club’s academy has spawned talent that has gone on to play in the English Premiership.

In addition, Airbus UK Broughton FC recently partnered with local junior side, Broughton Super Saints, allowing them access to the club’s facilities and pitch for training and fixtures, and mentoring from the club’s professional coaches.

The Airbus sponsorship also pays for the annual Community Cup championship involving teams from 10 local primary schools.

Airbus Community Relations Manager Phil McGraa said: “Our sponsorship has proven a great success to date, enabling the club to increase the number of local children having the opportunity to play football both within the academy or through initiatives within the local community.

“The club also uses the sponsorship money to ensure its managers and coaches are trained to the highest level, helping them to develop the talent of the future, which of course led to the first team being crowned Cymru Alliance champions at the weekend.”