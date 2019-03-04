Airbus jet decked in retro BEA livery unveiled by British Airways

British Airways has officially unveiled its the second retrojet in a series of heritage liveries to mark the airline’s centenary –

An Airbus 319 painted in the colours of the airline’s short-haul predecessor, British European Airways (BEA) arrived at London Heathrow this morning from Shannon Airport following repainting, it is set to enter service later today.

The A319, reg G-EUPJ. will fly across the UK and Europe, with the design remaining on the aircraft until it retires next year.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ Chairman and CEO, said: “BEA is an important part of our history, and many customers and colleagues will have fond memories flying on its aircraft.

We’re sure this latest livery will bring back a flood of emotions and pride in not only British Airways, but the UK’s impressive aviation history – and what better time to do that than in our centenary year as we celebrate our past and look to the future. I can’t wait to see this classic design taking back to the skies.”

[Starting life as a de Havilland design, the Hawker Siddeley Trident was the world’s first jet airliner with three engines. With technologically advanced avionics and a high cruising speed, it formed the backbone of British European Airways (BEA) fleet.]

Both the BEA and the BOAC heritage liveries are part of a special series to mark British Airways’ centenary, as the airline celebrates its past while looking to the future.

[Large crowds gathered at Heathrow in February to watch the much-anticipated arrival of a British Airways Boeing 747 painted in the iconic design of its predecessor British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC).]

More replica designs are set to revealed by BA.