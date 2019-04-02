Air Ambulance called to Greenfield incident

An Air Ambulance was called to an incident in Greenfield this afternoon.

It was spotted landing near Kingspan on Greenfield Business at around 2.20pm, a second helicopter arrived overhead but didn’t land.

The Welsh Ambulance Service told Deeside.com:

“We received a call today at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon to an incident at Greenfield Business Park 2, Greenfield.

We responded with two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance, a medic vehicle and two air ambulance. One patient has been conveyed to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan by air.”

We were told by source ‘on the ground’ that a man was taken to hospital by road following a fall.