News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Air Ambulance called to Greenfield incident

Published: Tuesday, Apr 2nd, 2019
Share:

An Air Ambulance was called to an incident in Greenfield this afternoon.

It was spotted landing near Kingspan on Greenfield Business at around 2.20pm, a second helicopter arrived overhead but didn’t land.

The Welsh Ambulance Service told Deeside.com:

“We received a call today at approximately 1:50pm this afternoon to an incident at Greenfield Business Park 2, Greenfield.

PGCE

We responded with two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance, a medic vehicle and two air ambulance. One patient has been conveyed to Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan by air.”

We were told by source ‘on the ground’ that a man was taken to hospital by road following a fall.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

One lane closed on A55 near Caerwys due to a collision

Coleg Cambria branches out with top international logging tournament.

Information Day to be held for Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme in Holywell

Principal of Chester’s Hammond School all set to run London marathon later this month

Disused care home near Mold could get new lease of life as escape room

A494 Mold bypass has reopened following earlier incident which saw a pedestrian struck by car

UPDATED: A494 closed: Pedestrian was struck in hit and run on Mold bypass

Employees from Anwyl Homes took part in the Chester 10K raising money for two children’s charities

Person airlifted to hospital following an ‘incident’ on Deeside Industrial Estate


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn