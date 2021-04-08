Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Apr 2021

A55 Northop collision – driver arrested for drink driving

The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A55 in Northop this morning was arrested for drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Police have said the man was around three times over the drink-drive limit.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle left the carriageway near junction 33 eastbound during the morning rush hour causing tailbacks up to the Flint turn off.


A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “With regards to the earlier Road Traffic Collision near Northop Hall early this morning.”

“We can confirm it was a single-vehicle collision where one male has been arrested for drink driving after providing a roadside reading of 117mg of alcohol, the legal limit being 35!!”

“The male has been treated for minor injuries at the Hospital. He has provided a sample of blood for analysis & he has been released under investigation pending these blood results.”

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused this morning and we thank the morning commuters for their patience.”



