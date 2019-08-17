A494 50mph zone becomes permanent – average speed cameras will be turned on with ‘grace period’

The A494 average speed cameras are not yet active, and a grace period with ‘warning letters’ will occur being full enforcement takes place on the route.

Incorrect information has been circulating on social media over the last 48 hours with rumours over the activation of the cameras, despite works on installing and calibrating cameras not completing.

There has been previous poor communication by Welsh Government on the very visible local works, and they have opted to pay to place statutory print notices in the back of a subsidiary of a Gannett Inc (billion dollar USA company) publication to inform the public of speed limit changes. We can’t note the most recent circulation of said publication, as it has recently de-registered from the trade ‘ABC’ audited figures.

You can view the online notice here on the Welsh Government website, easily accessible by hand typing in the 40+ character url and several clicks later. The online notice also included and map not in print.

The statutory notice in question creates a permanent 50mph speed limit, rather than the temporary limit which was already in place. It does not add any detail on the process of installation of cameras, activation dates, and unlike promises of ‘enhanced communication’ as to why the limit has been brought in. No further detail has been published by those paid to communicate the issue to the public.

With the rumours circulating we opted to fact check, and the Welsh Government Transport Department told Deeside.com that “Officials are continuing to work with the Police and Go Safe regarding the enforcement of the speed limits on the A483 and other air quality sites on the A494, M4 and A470. Average speed cameras are being installed on the A483/A494/M4 Jct 41 and A470 to help support the 50mph speed limits.”

“These cameras will be calibrated this month along with installation of the fixed permanent speed limit signs.

“There will be a grace period before full enforcement takes place of the speed limits using the ASE. It is intended during the monitoring period warning letters will be issued to drivers not complying with the speed limit.”

In a separate query a Welsh Government spokesperson told Deeside.com : “Works are due to be completed this month on the installation of the fixed 50mph speed limit signs and average speed cameras on the A494.

“Last year we published the supplemental plan to the UK plan for tackling roadside nitrogen dioxide concentrations, which confirms the measures moving forward to address air quality at five locations by introducing speed limits.

“The plan confirms that we intended to retain the 50mph speed limits for as long as they are required to maintain air quality standards. Compliance with the 50mph speed limits is essential to achieving the predicted air quality improvements at the sites. The reduced speed limit is being supported through the installation of average speed cameras.”

