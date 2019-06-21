9700 people caught speeding through A55 average speed cameras at Rhuallt Hill

There have been fewer collisions on the A55 Rhuallt Hill westbound since the trial of average speed cameras began in June last year, Transport Minister Ken Skates has said.

Since being installed, 7 collisions have been recorded by the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency up until this month, which is 5 less than the previous year.

However, Ken Skates is keen to point out there are still far too many people speeding with nearly 9,700 motorists caught by the cameras in their first year of operation.

The introduction of the cameras was part of the so called ‘quick win interventions’ identified in an A55 study and as a result of speed information which had already highlighted an issue in the area.

The system was installed after radar data collected between 8 March and 27 March 2018 found 217,642 vehicles had been travelling at speeds of more than 70mph on the Rhuallt Hill westbound carriageway.

The results of the trial will now be reviewed and recommendations will be made on the continuation of the deployment of the average speed cameras.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said:

“I am pleased there have been fewer collisions on the A55 Rhuallt Hill westbound since the trial of the average speed cameras began. This shows they are working and improving safety for motorists travelling on this section of road.

However, despite the number of people found to be speeding being less than what it was in March 2018, it is clear there are still too many people putting others at great risk and being caught going far over the speed threshold. It’s quite horrifying that one motorist was caught doing 128mph.

This is not the easiest stretch of road to navigate due to its gradient and alignment and people travelling at speeds which put others, let alone themselves, in danger is simply irresponsible and I’d urge everyone to consider how fast they are going.

I want everyone using our roads to be able to travel in a safe environment and that is why we have installed these cameras. They have been successful so far, especially in that there have been fewer incidents, and a decision will be made at the end of the trial as to whether to make them a permanent fixture.

However, being safe on the road is a matter where we all have a part to play. Average speed cameras have an important role in that, but ultimately it is down to all of us to drive in an appropriate and correct manner.”

Teresa Ciano, Partnership Manager at GoSafe said:

“Average speed cameras are the most effective of their type in ensuring compliance with speed limits. GoSafe’s aim is to improve road safety to improve compliance with the speed limit: we don’t want your money, we want to save lives.”

Superintendent Jane Banham of North Wales Police said: