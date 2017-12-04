Over 800 students screened in drugs detection operation at Coleg Cambria

North Wales Police Support Coleg Cambria in Zero Tolerance Drugs Initiative

Coleg Cambria and North Wales Police have been working together to drive home the message of zero tolerance of drugs to students.

As part of a number of college initiatives, North Wales Police recently assisted in carrying out a drugs detection operation at Coleg Cambria’s five sites; Deeside, Yale, Bersham Road, Northop and Llysfasi.

Although over 800 students were screened in these latest checks, no students were found in possession of drugs.

The operation was only possible with the services from Wagtail Ltd and support from police officers from Wrexham, Connah’s Quay and Flint.

Paul Shanley, Security Officer at Coleg Cambria who coordinated the searches said:

“Operations such as these help to reinforce Coleg Cambria’s zero tolerance policy on drugs. We will continue to work with the police and Wagtail on similar events in the future.”