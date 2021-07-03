Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 3rd Jul 2021

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms expected to hit parts of North East Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of North East Wales.

The alert issued by the Met Office came into force at 6am today (Saturday) with heavy rain also expected to cause disruption.

It will remain in place until 11.59pm tonight and covers areas of Flintshire, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conwy.

A further yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place from 10am tomorrow until the end of the day.

BBC Weather forecast

The UK’s national weather service said there is a small chance of flooding with power cuts and disruption to transport also possible.

Today’s warning states: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop and move northwards across parts of England and Wales, likely reaching parts of southern Scotland later this afternoon and into the evening.

“Many places will see a short period of heavy rain whilst some may see a more prolonged period of rain along with some intense bursts, with lightning and hail.

“Under the heavier rain some sites could see 30-40 mm rain falling in a few hours.

“Some places will miss the worst of the rain and thunderstorms.”

In relation to tomorrow, the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning on Sunday, perhaps becoming quite widespread during the afternoon.

“Some places will miss the worst of these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in a short space of time leading to some surface water flooding. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Showers and thunderstorms will only slowly ease during the evening and some could persist well into the night.”



