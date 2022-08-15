Thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Office as the current heatwave conditions draw to a close.

A two-day Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Flintshire from 10am Monday and Tuesday.

The warnings signal the start of a change in the dominant weather type for the UK as we move into next week.

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.”

“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”

The thunderstorm warning for Flintshire is active from 10am on Monday through to 11.59pn on Tuesday, it states:

“While some places stay dry, areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue during Monday, bringing possible disruption.”