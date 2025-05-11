Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms across Flintshire

Flintshire is set to be hit by scattered thunderstorms on Monday, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning covering much of Wales and parts of England.

The warning comes into force at 12:00pm on Monday 12 May and will remain in place until 10:00pm the same day.

Forecasters say that fast-moving thunderstorms could bring intense rainfall, with up to 30mm falling in under an hour in some areas, and up to 50mm possible over a longer period where storms become more developed.

The storms may be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind, raising the risk of travel disruption, flash flooding and power outages.

In its warning, the Met Office said there was a chance that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Public transport could also be affected, with delays and potential cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage from floodwater, lightning or high winds.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects in gardens and outdoor spaces, including bins, trampolines and garden furniture, which could be blown around in gusty conditions.

The Met Office also warned that lightning strikes could disrupt power supplies and recommended people prepare for the possibility of cuts by gathering torches, spare batteries and portable phone chargers in advance.

Advice has also been issued to check local travel updates before setting off, particularly for those using rural routes which could be more prone to surface flooding.

Although the warning is rated as having a very low likelihood, the impact could be significant in areas directly affected by heavier storms.

Showers are expected to ease through Monday evening.

The Met Office said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and warned that weather alerts may be updated at short notice.