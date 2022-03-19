Man arrested in Flintshire for breaching bail conditions after being charged with 3 domestic assault offences
Police in Flintshire arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly breaching bail conditions after being charged with three domestic assaults.
Officers from South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team were called after the male attended an address, breaching the terms of his bail conditions.
He jumped out of a window of the property in a bid to evade police but officers trapped him in the back garden where he was arrested.
Posting an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Thursday) Rota 4 attended a report of a male breaching his bail conditions by attending an address, having been charged with 3 domestic assaults.”
“He jumped out of a window to evade us but was quickly trapped in the back garden and arrested!”
Domestic abuse support
If you are experiencing domestic abuse, there are support organisations that understand specific needs.
Below is a list of organisations that can assist.
The police
Call the UK police non-emergency number, 101, if you need support or advice from the police and it’s not an emergency. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service on 18001 101.
Local support
Live Fear-Free
Helpline for sexual violence and domestic abuse victims in Wales.
Welsh Women’s Aid
Putting women and children first.
North Wales Women’s Centres
Supporting, encouraging, and enabling women to take control of their lives.
Relate Cymru
Relationship guidance including help for domestic violence.
North Wales Safeguarding Adults Board
Protecting adults from abuse and neglect.
BAWSO
Help for black and minority ethnic people in Wales. Get advice on domestic abuse, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, honour-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery.
Dyn Safer Wales
Working across Wales to support men who experience domestic abuse.
North Wales Victim Support
Help across the region.
Hafan Cymru
Supporting people, including those in abusive relationships.
