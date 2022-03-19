Man arrested in Flintshire for breaching bail conditions after being charged with 3 domestic assault offences

Police in Flintshire arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly breaching bail conditions after being charged with three domestic assaults.

Officers from South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team were called after the male attended an address, breaching the terms of his bail conditions.

He jumped out of a window of the property in a bid to evade police but officers trapped him in the back garden where he was arrested.

Posting an update on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Thursday) Rota 4 attended a report of a male breaching his bail conditions by attending an address, having been charged with 3 domestic assaults.”

“He jumped out of a window to evade us but was quickly trapped in the back garden and arrested!”

Domestic abuse support