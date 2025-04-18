Wrexham Uni awards Fellowship to former Alyn and Deeside MP Lord Barry Jones

Lord Barry Jones, the former Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by Wrexham University in recognition of his lifelong commitment to public service and enduring support for the institution.

The award was presented during the University’s graduation ceremonies this week, where Lord Jones was honoured alongside Wrexham Miners’ Project and entrepreneur Rachel Clacher CBE.

Lord Jones, 86, served as MP for East Flintshire from 1970 to 1983, and then for Alyn and Deeside until 2001. He became the first President of the North East Wales Institute (NEWI), a predecessor institution to Wrexham University, and played a central role in securing university status. Following that achievement, he became its first Chancellor.

Still active in public life, Lord Jones continues to travel to London most weeks as a member of the House of Lords. He also serves as president of the Mersey Dee Alliance and remains a strong advocate for the region’s young people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lord Jones said: “It’s a great privilege and an honour to receive a Fellowship from Wrexham University today – an institution, which I have had strong links to for a number of years.

“Today, Wrexham University stands ever taller in North East Wales – with its warm-hearted approach that reaches both near and far. The University is proud of its history and our heritage – and very much aware of the last century’s developments of coal and steel, while also looking ahead and opening the door evermore widely.

“It is an institution that understands that businesses need skills – and is working hard to provide them for our region.”

The University also recognised the Wrexham Miners’ Project with a collective Honorary Fellowship – the first time it has bestowed the honour on a group. The Project was celebrated for preserving industrial heritage and developing the former Miners’ Rescue Station into a thriving community hub. The site now houses a museum, arts programmes, and learning spaces open to all.

Actor and Project patron Humphrey Ker, who is also Director of Wrexham AFC, spoke at the ceremony. He highlighted the close ties between the charity and the University, saying: “This recognition is not only a tribute to our work, but a celebration of the strong ties between our charity and the University. We’re proud to offer a wide range of volunteering and placement opportunities for students across multiple disciplines.”

The Project also gifted the University a Miners’ Safety Lamp as a symbolic gesture of shared heritage and community collaboration.

Rachel Clacher CBE, co-founder of Moneypenny and founder of youth charity WeMindTheGap, was also named an Honorary Fellow. The University praised her work supporting young people in Wrexham, Flintshire, and Cheshire through holistic development programmes.

Earlier this year, the University and WeMindTheGap partnered for ‘The Big Conversation’, an initiative that invited Flintshire’s young adults to share their hopes and challenges. The resulting report is now influencing national youth engagement strategies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Clacher said: “It means so much to be recognised by an institution that sits at the heart of our city—one known for its care, support, and inclusive approach to education.”

All three Fellowship recipients were celebrated not only for their past achievements but for their ongoing roles in shaping a better future for communities across North Wales.