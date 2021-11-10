Wrexham to Bidston line blocked after boat collides with bridge on River Dee

Train lines between Wrexham and Bidston are blocked after a boat collided with a rail bridge that spans the River Dee.

RNLI Flint lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Flint and Wirral were called out just after 2am this morning to reports that a 20ft yacht has struck Hawarden Bridge.

The mast of yacht – which had one person on board – was stuck and the boat was listing 45 ° to the port side.

On scene the lifboat crew transferred to yachts skipper back to Connah’s Quay dock while rescue teams waited for the tide to drop before freeing the yacht from the bridge.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “Team took positions on top of the bridge and made contact with the skipper who confirmed he was okay and no medical assistance required.”

“Flint RNLI now on scene and successfully transferred the skipper to their lifeboat and landed him back ashore at Connah’s Quay dock.”

“Flint ILB (lifeboat) returned to scene and both our OiC (Officer in Charge) and ILB helm formulated a plan on how best to deal with yatch.”

“Both decided that it would be best to wait for the tide to drop in the hope the vessel would become free from under the bridge.”

“Eventually the tide dropped enough, and thankfully released the vessel from its precarious position. ”

“This was taken under tow by the lifeboat crew and taken back to Connah’s Quay, where it was made safe.”

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said disruption to train services is expected to last until around 9am.

TfW website states: “A boat has collided with a bridge between Shotton and Hawarden Bridge, meaning that trains are currently unable to run between Wrexham General and Bidston.”

“Disruption is expected to continue until 09:00.”

“Road transport has been requested to run in place of cancelled trains.”