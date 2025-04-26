Wrexham secure historic Championship promotion

Wrexham AFC have secured a historic third consecutive promotion, beating Charlton Athletic 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground to confirm their place in next season’s Championship.

Earlier in the afternoon, Wycombe Wanderers’ failure to beat Leyton Orient meant Wrexham’s path to promotion was clear. A win against Charlton would be enough, and Phil Parkinson’s side delivered, despite some nervy moments in a raucous atmosphere.

Thousands of fans flooded the pitch after the final whistle, celebrating the club’s unprecedented rise through the leagues.

Recent results have been key in the promotion push, particularly a 2–1 away victory at Blackpool. Goals from James McClean and Ollie Rathbone in that match helped move Wrexham back into the automatic promotion spots and build crucial momentum.

The club now faces a new challenge as it enters the Championship, where several recently relegated Premier League teams await. Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town will be among the sides Wrexham face next season.

Birmingham City will also join the Championship, having won the League One title convincingly.

Wrexham will meet tough competition from established clubs like Sheffield United, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Norwich City and Watford. They will also face the likes of Millwall, Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Bristol City.

Promotion brings a greater share of the Championship’s television money but also increased expenses, with higher wage bills and bonuses expected.

Off the pitch, the club’s plans to develop the Kop stand are due to move forward soon, although construction could make tickets even harder to come by during the build. Wrexham are also continuing their search for a permanent training ground to support their long-term ambitions.

The 2025–26 Championship season kicks off on 8 August 2025, with fixtures set to be released on 26 June.