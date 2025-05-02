Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd May 2025

Woman seriously injured in Mold van collision

A pedestrian has been seriously injured following a collision with a van in Mold town centre earlier today.

North Wales Police received a 999 call at 11.45am on Friday, May 2, reporting a collision on High Street, outside the Wetherspoons public house.

The incident involved a white Volkswagen Crafter van.

Emergency services responded quickly, and the woman was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

The driver of the van has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The section of High Street where the collision occurred remains closed, along with several adjoining roads in the town centre.

These include Wrexham Street, New Street and Chester Street, which are likely to remain closed into the evening.

North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit is now appealing for witnesses. A spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have been travelling along that road at the time and who may have dash cam footage, is urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101 quoting reference number C062389.”

Traffic has been diverted from the affected area throughout the day, with long delays reported on routes around Mold.

