William Aston Hall packed with music and shows this May

William Aston Hall in Wrexham has unveiled a diverse line-up of performances for May, offering something for everyone from classical fans to musical theatre lovers and families.

Kicking off the month is Wrexham Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Steps on 3 May, featuring rising violin soloist Kiana Chan. The concert includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, promising a vibrant, rhythm-led celebration of life.

Families can enjoy Tom Gates Epic Stage Show on 4 May, inspired by the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, combining catchy tunes with comic storytelling.

On 9 May, Defying Gravity – West End Women celebrates powerhouse female voices from the West End with songs from Wicked, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Waitress and more, along with backstage stories from the stage.

Pop fans will get their fix with Sweet & Sour on 16 May, a tribute to Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter featuring heartbreak anthems and fierce energy — ideal for fans of both artists.

Classical audiences are in for a treat with Mozart in Motion: Master performed by the Heartwood String Quartet on 18 May. The concert focuses on the refined style of Mozart’s later works, alongside music from Haydn and Mendelssohn.

On 19 May, Something About Lennon presents a unique take on the story of John Lennon, led by Daniel Taylor. The show spans from the Beatles’ breakup to Lennon’s final days, blending storytelling with live music.

Comedy and music collide on 25 May in Menopause the Musical 2, starring Carli Norris, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Daniele Coombe. The musical offers laughter and parodied hits in a tale of friendship and midlife changes.

Rock and roll fans can look forward to Walk Right Back! on 29 May, a tribute to The Everly Brothers with energetic performances of timeless hits like Bye Bye Love and Wake Up Little Susie.

On 30 May, vocal harmony group G4 return with Phantoms of the Popera, fusing musical theatre showstoppers with their classical crossover style. Expect hits from Les Misérables, The Lion King, Phantom of the Opera, We Will Rock You and more.

Children’s show You Choose arrives on 24 May, an interactive musical based on the book by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt, where the audience decides the story’s direction.

Rounding off the month is The Welsh Strikers on 31 May, featuring football legends John Hartson and Dean Saunders in conversation. They’ll be joined by Wrexham favourite Mickey Thomas, sharing career highlights and behind-the-scenes tales from the pitch.

For full listings and to book tickets, visit www.williamastonwrexham.com or call Theatr Clwyd’s box office on 01352 344101.