“Who signed this off?” Wepre Park’s new hydro power generator has ruined the waterfall, say locals

Connah’s Quay residents have slammed a new electricity-producing hydro system installed at Wepre Park saying it has “ruined” the picturesque waterfall.

A huge metal box and water slide have been attached to the stone front of the waterfall, one of the most photographed locations in the historic park.

Planning for the green energy project was first granted in 2018, it aims to harness the constant flow of water from the waterfall producing renewable energy 365 days a year.

Power generated from the turbine is fed via a direct cable to the nearby Wepre Park Visitors Centre.

Documents published with the original planning application state that the micro hydro system will reduce the grid electricity demand at the visitor centre by around 36%.

“This will lead to a reduction in the total electricity bill for the site and associated revenue cost savings.”

“This will also reduce carbon emissions helping to mitigate climate change and will contribute to the targets set out in Flintshire’s carbon management and improvement plans.” The planning document states.

Planning permission was granted on the condition that the “development shall be undertaken in strict accordance with the Ecology Assessment and the Reasonable Avoidance Measures and Biosecurity Risk Analysis provisions.”

There is very little within the planning documents referencing the visual impact of the new hydro system on the waterfall and park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On local resident posted a picture of the “monstrosity” on the Connah’s Quay Group Facebook page saying: “A vision of loveliness has landed in an area of outstanding beauty, fitting with its surroundings reflecting beams of light while thrashing the tranquillity of the dawn chorus to oblivion with its moving parts – engineering at its finest in Flintshire – hats off.”

Others chipped in, Jed said: “It is hydropower, why on earth they couldn’t have just put some solar panels on the visitor centre is beyond me. Never in a million years did I expect to see that monstrosity and who signed it off.”

Dave said: “What a sad, sad end to Wepre’s greatest attraction.”

He added: “Just use solar panels instead of ruining a waterfall. I know it hasn’t been natural in a long time and it was mostly man-made but it was still very nice to see after a heavy downpour. What a joke.”

Vicki said: “That waterfall was beautiful! What a state! No more lovely pics by the waterfall.”

Chris said: “What a bloody eyesore, FCC Wepre Park – Parc Gwepra CSyFf surely your taking the piss and think this is good for park !!!!!!!!! Get it removed asap.”

Amanda added: “I hope that gets ‘taken down’ by someone, it’s awful.”

“Having lived here all my life, that waterfall being somewhere which has always been nice and a place to enjoy this is an eyesore and needs to be put right.” She said.

Mike added: “I thought this must be a joke but clearly not. Come on. Who on earth signed this off? Agree with harnessing the power but blimey there must be a better way without being such an eyesore. Surely?”

Over 150 people had commented by Sunday morning, none were very complimentary of the new addition.

It’s not the first-time Wepre Parks flowing water has been used to produce electricity, records show the Victorian residents of the long-demolished old hall used it to power the house.

Originally, water was sent from a dam into a turbine which produced electricity for the old hall.

A poster about the project positioned near the waterfall states:

“Wepre Park, a beautiful park with a rich heritage and something for everyone to enjoy, features the Visitor Centre with lively exhibitions and a welcoming café.”

“Underneath are the original cellars of Wepre Old Hall, built in 1788 by Edward Jones on the site of an earlier manor house.”

“Close by is the waterfall, built to power a turbine to generate electricity for the Old Hall.”

“Flintshire County Council and University College London are now collaborating to explore the opportunity to generate renewable electricity at the dam again in order to supply the site of the Visitor Centre with green hydropower as it used to be over a century ago.”

Deeside.com asked Flintshire Council for a comment about the project last week and was sent the above leaflet.

