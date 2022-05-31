When to wear a mask in a North Wales hospital

Following an update to national guidance on COVID-19 infection prevention and control a number of changes have been made for visiting hospitals in North Wales.

Betsi Cadwalader Health Board, said “we expect our visitors to work with us as partners to maintain the safety of our patients and respect the measures that we ask of them to follow. At any time, visiting may be amended or cancelled to maintain safety.`”

Visiting considerations will be informed by community COVID 19 transmission rates, hospital COVID 19 admission numbers and any outbreaks that may be experienced in the Hospital environment.

“As you will be aware these can change rapidly hence it is important that you check with the ward / department at the time.”

“All visiting will be by appointment and all visitors will require an individual risk assessment to be completed both in advance of and on arrival of an agreed visit for both exceptional and general visiting arrangements, in order to keep patients, staff and visitors safe”

The health board has published the following guidance on when to wear a face mask.

• Inpatients and outpatients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in wards and communal areas like waiting areas

• Isolated with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 if receiving visitors or cannot have the room door closed

• There is a ward/departmental outbreak of COVID-19 – this includes visitors to that ward

• Patients and visitors in all Haematology/ Oncology settings (inpatients and outpatients including community and primary care) due to increased risk of infection in these groups

• Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 transferring to another care area

• Patients who during triage inform staff that they have COVID-19 symptoms

There is no longer a legal requirement to routinely wear facemasks in hospitals. In all other areas there is no requirement to wear a face mask. Patients and visitors may choose to if they wish.