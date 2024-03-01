Welsh schools show support for local food producers with patriotic St David’s Day menus

Schools are showing their support for patriotic producers and using more locally sourced ingredients for their St David’s Day dinner menus.

Specially prepared items for today’s (Friday) lunchtime celebrations at a select number of primary and secondary schools will incorporate food and drink manufactured and distributed right on their doorstep, where possible.

As part of Larder Cymru’s Welsh Food for Schools pilot scheme – delivered by Menter Mon – the local authorities of Flintshire, Wrexham, Anglesey, Gwynedd, Cardiff, and Caerphilly have pledged to review their current offering and do more to utilise Welsh produce.

Marcia Lewis, Principal Officer for Caerphilly’s catering service, is fully behind the initiative.

“St David’s Day is a special celebration for all schools in Caerphilly,” she said.

“This year we are celebrating the event by using Welsh produce from local manufacturers, which will appeal to our pupils across the borough.

“Our strategy is to enable pupils to have greater access to nutritious, high-quality local foods, enhanced learning about food, agriculture, and healthy lifestyles whilst increasing the use of Welsh produce on our menus.”

Among the Welsh and locally produced delights being served up in Caerphilly are lamb leek and mint sausage, potatoes and other vegetables, wholemeal bread, yoghurt, ice cream, fruit bars, and still water.

Supported by the Welsh Government’s Backing Local Firms Fund, the overall aim of Welsh Food for Schools is to increase the volume and range of Welsh produce purchased and used by education catering departments in their counties going forward.

Larder Cymru’s Food Lead David Wylie is delighted with the commitment of the schools and councils and hopes it will have a significant impact on the food and drink economy in North Wales.

“We are working in collaboration not only to give these sectors more support at a crucial time for them, but also to focus on health and wellbeing of young people, sustainability and the environment,” said David.

“And what better time than on St David’s Day to shine a light on these issues and champion the incredible producers we have across Wales, particularly here in the north where this project is gaining real momentum.

“We thank everyone for their support – Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!”

