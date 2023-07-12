Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 12th Jul 2023

Welsh Government strategy to promote Wales to the World during 2022 FIFA World Cup hailed as success, according to report

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales’ global profile and visibility received a significant boost thanks to the Welsh Government’s Tîm Cymru approach during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to new research published today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government-funded initiatives established new partnerships, fortified networks, and enhanced international economic, educational, and cultural relations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An investment of £1.8m was dedicated to the Partnership Support Fund (PSF) for the World Cup, benefiting 19 projects and reaching an audience of over 5 million. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This expansive reach was further amplified by Welsh Government-funded PR activity, which yielded 540 pieces of media coverage globally and generated an estimated 8 billion ‘opportunities to see.’ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The initiatives included a PSF that funded 19 organisations across culture, sport, and education to showcase Wales during the World Cup. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An enhanced marketing campaign targeted international markets, boosting the Cymru Wales brand and business and tourism sectors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Lleisiau Cymru World Cup Ambassadors, a group of individuals, actively worked on raising Wales’ international profile. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the limited time available between Wales’ qualification in June 2022 and the tournament’s commencement in November, stakeholders applauded the strategic and coordinated approach of Tîm Cymru. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, hailed the project’s success, stating, “Our objective was to promote Wales, project our values of inclusivity and diversity, ensure the safety of Welsh citizens at the tournament, and secure a positive and lasting legacy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The report published today demonstrates that we’ve exceeded our goals and are well on our way to achieving a lasting legacy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Minister further credited the £1.8m Partner Support Fund with propelling Welsh talent across the globe and fostering new partnerships and networks across business, science, and the arts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lleisiau Cymru’s Laura McAllister added, “The World Cup offered an unprecedented opportunity for us to raise the profile of Cymru whilst also staying firm to and promoting our values of diversity, inclusivity, and respect for human rights.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These results underscore the effectiveness of Tîm Cymru’s approach, providing a model for future sporting and cultural strategies, including the potential joint hosting of the UEFA European Football Championship in 2028. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Campaign for Jade’s Law faces setback: Labour vows to keep fighting for parents’ rights reform
  • Diagnosis of STIs increases in Wales following wider access to testing
  • RSPCA Cymru call on public to be its eyes and ears as dog fighting increases

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Campaign for Jade’s Law faces setback: Labour vows to keep fighting for parents’ rights reform

    News

    Diagnosis of STIs increases in Wales following wider access to testing

    News

    RSPCA Cymru call on public to be its eyes and ears as dog fighting increases

    News

    “Determined” Wrexham Glyndwr law student wins prestigious award

    News

    Cheshire ‘Hydrogen Village’ plans shelved following local resistance

    News

    Connah’s Quay Town FC praised in Senedd for grounding breaking mental health initiative

    News

    “Ridding the World of Boring Coffee” – Black Sheep sets eyes on Broughton

    News

    Merseyside gang who targeted Flintshire homes during burglary spree jailed for 20 years

    News

    Chinook helicopters set to train in skies over North Wales

    Anglesey

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn