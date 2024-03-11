Welsh Government orders independent review on culture within North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

The Welsh Government has announced an independent review of the culture and values within North Wales Fire and Mid and West Wales Rescue Services.

An ITV Wales investigation into the culture within the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service saw over 35 whistleblowers come forward.

One whistleblower from North Wales reported experiencing “sexual harassment and physical assault” within the service.

Another staff member told ITV, “I still love the fire service; it is family, but things need to change.”

Hannah Blythyn MS, Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, the MS for Delyn said, “Last month, I took the unprecedented step to appoint four commissioners to take over the running of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”

“This followed a damning report by Fenella Morris KC, which revealed persistent levels of staff misconduct, a dysfunctional workplace culture, and serious and systemic failings in management at all levels.”

“I said I would reflect urgently on the extent to which similar issues were present in Wales’s two other fire and rescue services.”

“I have subsequently met both the chief fire officers of Mid and West Wales and North Wales fire and rescue services and the chairs of the fire and rescue authorities to discuss the Morris report and its recommendations.”

“At these meetings, I sought assurances about the culture and values and set out my expectations about workplace culture in the services.”

She said both North Wales Fire and Mid and West Wales Rescue Services have embarked on “comprehensive programmes” to review and improve their organisational cultures.

“However, I continue to receive correspondence from current and former employees of both organisations, including allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and favouritism in promotion.”

“The public need to be reassured about the culture and related management practices in our fire and rescue services, and staff need to be assured they have a safe and effective means to share their experiences – good and bad – within their organisation.”

“I would expect Mid and West Wales and North Wales fire and rescue services to make an appointment as soon as possible, and to publish a report no later than autumn 2024. I will, of course, keep Members updated.”

In response, North Wales Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx said:

“We welcome the Welsh Government’s decision to accept our proposal to review how we are progressing on our cultural journey.”

“This is a journey we embarked upon two years ago, and we recognise the importance of external assurance, scrutiny, and challenge in our ongoing progress. We believe it is crucial to seek external validation and input to ensure that we continue on the right path.”

“This is therefore an opportunity for continued self-reflection and improvement – a process which we began by conducting our own confidential staff survey and by also embracing the learning from other fire and rescue services.”

“We understand that cultural transformation is not something we can achieve alone. It takes collaboration with our staff, with our stakeholders, and with other fire and rescue services. We are committed to working closely with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to appoint an external person to conduct the review – a collaborative approach that will ensure a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of our progress.”

“We remain dedicated to excellence and continuous improvement and welcome the opportunity for external scrutiny as it aligns with our commitment to transparency and accountability. This will help us identify areas of strength and areas for growth, ultimately enhancing our service delivery and community engagement.”

“The wellbeing and experiences of our staff are of utmost importance. No one should feel uncomfortable in raising any concerns, and they can opt to do so confidentially via an independent hotline – I promise they will always be taken seriously, and there is also a wealth of support available.”

“Our cultural journey began with our staff, through our first independent staff survey which laid the groundwork for positive change, and now as we work through our most recent staff survey results, the voices of staff will continue to guide us.”

“I want to express my gratitude for the ongoing hard work and dedication of our staff and provide assurance to the public that we will navigate this process with integrity and professionalism.”

Public Notice Advert