Welsh charity invites Flintshire schools to help reduce the county’s litter

A new environmental campaign launched by Keep Wales Tidy is working with over 55 schools across Flintshire to raise awareness of the link between street litter and water pollution.

The ‘Only Rain Down the Drain’ project aims to educate pupils and their communities about the dangers of improper waste disposal and how it can impact local rivers, canals, lakes and the sea.

As part of the scheme, schoolchildren will help mark roadside drains with temporary yellow chalk spray and fish-shaped stencils to remind people not to dispose of rubbish, liquids or other waste into street gullies. Bilingual messages such as “the sea starts here” and “please don’t litter” are also being used.

The project was officially launched at the Festival of the Sea event held at Flint Castle on 22 March, where Keep Wales Tidy staff and volunteers took part in a community litter pick.

Project officer Carolyne Prew said: “We have worked hard to coordinate a scheme we believe will inspire people to take action against littering and develop a greater respect for nature.

“Without the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, we wouldn’t have been able to organise the initiative as it has allowed us to purchase the necessary materials such as stencils and eco-friendly spray paints.

“Moreover, the opportunity to engage with schools through the scheme is great as we can educate the next generation in the value of caring for the planet and their role in preventing water pollution.”

Schools involved will receive classroom lesson packs designed by Flintshire County Council, suitable for pupils in Years 1 to 10. The resources cover topics such as the importance of clean water in ecosystems, how pollution spreads, and practical steps to keep roadside drains clear.

The campaign is part-funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with £95,397 allocated to Keep Wales Tidy from Flintshire County Council’s share. Around £1,400 of that amount has been used for the ‘Only Rain Down the Drain’ project specifically.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, cabinet member for economy, environment and climate at Flintshire County Council, said: “Keep Wales Tidy has chosen a great way to raise awareness of the need to be more considerate of the environment.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact the programme will have on the attitudes and perceptions of communities across Flintshire toward littering.”

The project was piloted earlier this year at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Flint, a registered Eco-School with Keep Wales Tidy. The Eco-Schools initiative is part of a global programme involving over 20 million children in more than 100 countries, all taking part in environmental education and action.

With more than two million pieces of rubbish dropped daily in the UK, and an estimated £70 million spent every year clearing litter in Wales alone, campaigners say the need for public awareness and community involvement has never been greater.