Welsh Ambulance Service Urges Public to “use services responsibly” over Easter

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust is urging the public to “use its services responsibly” over the upcoming four-day Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

To help preserve emergency services for those facing life-threatening conditions, the Trust is asking the public to consider alternative healthcare options available across Wales before calling 999.

These include NHS 111 Wales, pharmacies, GPs, and Minor Injury Units, which can provide advice and treatment for less urgent medical needs.

The NHS 111 Wales website offers health information, a symptom checker, and a 24-hour telephone advice line to support those seeking guidance.

WAST is also encouraging people to collect any necessary medication and stock up on first aid supplies to manage minor injuries at home.

Additionally, members of the public are urged to check in on elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends, and neighbours, ensuring they have the medication and the support they need during the holiday period.

Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “As always, we anticipate a busy Bank Holiday period, which is why we’re urging everyone to help ensure our resources are available for those with the most serious or life-threatening conditions over Easter.

“If you contact us for a non-emergency, you may be diverting critical time and resources away from someone in urgent need.

“It’s also important to understand that arriving at the hospital by ambulance does not guarantee faster treatment in the emergency department

“Please make informed choices and consider the full range of healthcare services available to you.”