Welsh Ambulance Service declares ‘Business Continuity Incident’ due to increased demand on services

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said it has been forced to declare a ‘Business Continuity Incident’ due to increased demand on its services.

A business continuity incident is an event or occurrence that disrupts, or might disrupt, an organisation’s normal service delivery, below acceptable predefined levels, where special arrangements are required to be implemented until services can return to an acceptable level.

Several comments have been made to Deeside.com over the past few days regarding very long waits for ambulances following emergency calls.

The ambulance service has asked the public to “work with us” while demand is so high.

People with a less urgent need for ambulances are being asked to make alternative arrangements and make their own way to hospital.

Sonia Thompson, Interim Assistant Director of Operations Response at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “This afternoon we have declared a Business Continuity Incident as a result of increased demand on our services.”

“Actions are underway to deal with the demand but we would urge the public to work with us on this.”

“If your call is less urgent then you will wait longer for help or be asked to make an alternative arrangement, including making your own way to hospital if necessary.”

“We’re hopeful that the actions we have put in place will start to take effect but until then, help us help you and only call if it’s a genuine emergency.”