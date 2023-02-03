Wedding Fayre comes to Flint Town Hall next month

A wedding fayre in Flint next month is set to give couples and their families inspirational ideas for their wedding day.

Taking place on Sunday, March 5, the event is being hosted at Flint Town Hall between 11am and 3pm.

The event will feature a live band, trader stands with services for couples, and wedding businesses inside and outside of the building.

Flint Town Hall has recently been refurbished and is now an approved premises for weddings, vow renewals, and baby naming ceremonies

Town Clerk, Lesley Wood, said: "We will have wedding businesses, inside and out."

"We hope to welcome many couples who are planning their special day"

"We have local businesses attending, such as Bridal Dresses, Cars, Beauty, Photographer, DJ, Caterer, Mobile Bar, Balloons, Wedding Decor, Flowers and Cakes."

"All guests will be offered a complimentary glass of prosecco."

Lesley said: "Flint Town Hall is now an approved premises for wedding ceremonies, vow renewals or baby naming ceremonies."

"Our Town Hall which has recently been refurbished is a beautiful historic building and we hope to welcome the community to use our facilities."

