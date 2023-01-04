Watch out for this Facebook post offering free Adidas trainers – it’s a scam

Adidas is not giving away free shoes to anyone who clicks a post circulating rapidly on local Facebook pages.

The scam post shows a picture of a huge Adidas shoe box which is actually a pop-up shop the company uses around Europe.

According to a post, “Adidas Original is donating over 1350 shoes which cannot be sold due to a few scratches and minor damage.”

It says: “All shoes are comfortable and in order, so they will send them randomly to those who request. Deadline for applications is on the 14th of January and distribution commences afterwards.”

However, no Adidas shoes are being given away and the post has no association with the company.

If you click the bogus post, you will be taken to a fraudulent ‘Adidas Giveaway’ webpage where you are asked to click a registration button.

Once clicked it takes you to another webpage which states: “Win a £500 Adidas voucher” in exchange for filling in surveys and supplying your name, email address and age.

The information you provide will be shared with third-party marketing companies.

The fine print on the page will explain that, by participating, you are in fact giving permission for these companies to contact you.

Therefore, soon after participating, you will begin receiving marketing messages for various products and services via email, surface mail, phone, and SMS.

And, no matter how many surveys you complete, you will never get to claim your Adidas shoes.

Each and every time that somebody supplies their information via one of the survey sites, the scammers will earn a commission.

To report a scam: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/collection/phishing-scams/report-scam-advert

