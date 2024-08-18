Warning issued after rise in scam Natwest emails

A warning has been issued following reports of scam bank emails targeting members of the public.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, has seen more than 150 complaints in the last two weeks about fake Natwest messages.

In the emails the fraudsters pose as a representative from the bank and claim that an individual’s contact number has been updated on their account.

The emails contain links to malicious websites which are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

If you receive an unexpected message, you should verify it’s validity by contacting the organisation directly using a verified number or e-mail address for them.

Don’t reply to the message, click on any links within it or use any of the contact details noted within it.

In a statement, Action Fraud said: “If you have doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly.

“Don’t use the numbers of address in the message – use the details from their official website.

“Your bank (or any other official source) will never ask you to supply personal information via email.”

If you receive a suspicious email, you can also report it by forwarding the email to: [email protected].

Over 337,000 malicious websites have been removed as a result of public reports.