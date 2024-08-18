Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 18th Aug 2024

Warning issued after rise in scam Natwest emails

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A warning has been issued following reports of scam bank emails targeting members of the public.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, has seen more than 150 complaints in the last two weeks about fake Natwest messages.

In the emails the fraudsters pose as a representative from the bank and claim that an individual’s contact number has been updated on their account.

The emails contain links to malicious websites which are designed to steal your personal and financial information.

If you receive an unexpected message, you should verify it’s validity by contacting the organisation directly using a verified number or e-mail address for them.

Don’t reply to the message, click on any links within it or use any of the contact details noted within it.

In a statement, Action Fraud said: “If you have doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly.

“Don’t use the numbers of address in the message – use the details from their official website.

“Your bank (or any other official source) will never ask you to supply personal information via email.”

If you receive a suspicious email, you can also report it by forwarding the email to: [email protected].

Over 337,000 malicious websites have been removed as a result of public reports.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Buckley: Former butcher’s shop and abattoir could be transformed into four flats
  • Plans to make coffee shop in an old Flintshire school a permanent fixture given the green light
  • North East Wales dig uncovers Roman settlement and rare thought-to-be early Medieval longhouse

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Buckley: Former butcher’s shop and abattoir could be transformed into four flats

    News

    Plans to make coffee shop in an old Flintshire school a permanent fixture given the green light

    News

    North East Wales dig uncovers Roman settlement and rare thought-to-be early Medieval longhouse

    News

    Dedication of Deeside students celebrated with family and friends at top college

    News

    Train forced to slow down to avoid toddler on North Wales level crossing

    News

    Stuart House in Hawarden approved for apartment conversion

    News

    UK and Welsh Governments unite on rail reforms

    News

    Buckley: North Wales Police officer dismissed following misconduct hearing into off duty incident

    News

    Flintshire dig reveals 2,000-year-old horse bridle mount

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn