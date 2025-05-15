Warning as dogs left in hot cars at North Wales hospitals

Hospital visitors across North Wales are being urged to leave their pets at home following several incidents of dogs being left unattended in cars during the current warm spell.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board issued a public plea after reports of dogs left in vehicles in hospital car parks while their owners attended appointments or visited patients.

The health board warned that temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly and become life-threatening for animals, even if windows are left open or the vehicle is in the shade.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr said: “With the hot weather expected to continue, we are asking people not to leave their dogs in vehicles, even for a short period. Please make suitable arrangements for your pets in advance, to ensure their safety.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) reinforced the message, stating that cars can become as hot as an oven in a short time. Even when it is just 22°C outside, temperatures inside a vehicle can climb to 47°C within an hour.

“Many people still believe it’s safe to leave their dog in the car with a window cracked open,” the RSPCA said. “But the truth is, it’s incredibly dangerous and can cause significant suffering.”

The charity advises members of the public who see a dog in distress in a vehicle to assess the situation carefully. If the animal is showing signs of heatstroke, the first step should be to call 999.

In urgent cases, if police are not yet on the scene, breaking a window to free the dog could be considered. However, the RSPCA cautions that such action might legally be deemed criminal damage, and people should be prepared to justify their actions in court.

If a dog appears unharmed but is alone in a vehicle, concerned members of the public are encouraged to stay with the animal, note the car’s details, and alert the owner via local staff or announcements.

The RSPCA’s guidance also suggests alternatives to taking dogs out during hot weather, such as early morning or late evening walks and providing cooling treats at home.

“Whilst your dog may look disappointed that you’re leaving them at home, it’s really in their best interest on a hot day,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.

