Wales marks a year as a super sponsor for Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion

On the one-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine super sponsor route, Ministers have reiterated their commitment to helping people fleeing the ongoing conflict. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The announcement came at the ‘Support for Ukraine’ conference held on Friday 24th March, which focused on providing effective support for Ukrainians in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government, as a Homes for Ukraine super sponsor, has made a commitment to provide refuge and sanctuary for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This sponsorship includes accommodation, support, and care in Wales, and eliminates the need for applicants to be matched with a named person for visa clearance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the past year, more than 6,500 individuals have found sanctuary in Wales, with over 3,000 arriving through the super sponsor route. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh Government recently confirmed a further £40m of investment to support people from Ukraine in the 2023-24 financial year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jane Hutt, the Welsh Government’s Minister for Social Justice, emphasised the importance of continuing support: “Our commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary is stronger than ever. Our super sponsor route has provided a lifeline to almost 3,100 people who have arrived in Wales to escape war.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘Support for Ukraine’ conference, organised by the Welsh Government in partnership with Counter Terrorism Policing and the Wales and Chester Circuit of the Bar, brought together key organisations from various sectors to ensure that those arriving in Wales are well supported. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Conference sessions focused on war crimes, support services and advice for Ukrainians in Wales, and schemes to assist Ukrainian lawyers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, highlighted the importance of expertise sharing and providing legal support to Ukrainians in Wales: “As Wales steps up to support people who’ve experienced unspeakable trauma it’s absolutely crucial we share expertise to help the thousands of people who have already been welcomed to Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Antoniw also mentioned ongoing efforts to train Ukrainian lawyers, including a programme for training judges to conduct trials for war crimes, signalling the Welsh Government’s continued dedication to assisting Ukrainians both in the short-term and in the long-term. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

