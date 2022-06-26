Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Jun 2022

Wales Comic Con comes home to Wrexham – with hope for more events locally

Wales Comic Con is back in Wrexham in August for a single day event, with tickets on sale now.

Sunday August 21st 2022 sees Wales Comic Con return for what has been described as a “very special homecoming” event.

Wales Comic Con, which was created and is led by a Wrexham entrepreneur Jaime Milner, had until 2019 regularly been a huge fixture on the Wrexham events calendar. More recently it has ‘taken over’ Telford, and thankfully is now returning to Wrexham – for a single day event.

In an statement this evening they announced the return, “The team have been working hard to make this happen alongside the wonderful colleagues at Glyndŵr University, Wrexham.com, Wrexham County Borough Council and the Welsh Government as we prepare to celebrate the summer in style.”

“Our first event back will see a fun filled day bringing you the usual slice of Comic Con greatness we bring to each and every venture including an array of guest signings, cool cosplay, epic panels and magical memories.”

They added, “This event will sit alongside our fantastic Telford Takeover weekenders in the year and will also help us return to our roots whilst remembering that small acorns do indeed grow.”

“We cannot wait to share this extraordinary journey with you all and are so excited for not only 2022 but then 2023 and beyond.”

The first guest announcement will land tomorrow and tickets for the event are on sale right now via this link, with many on social media already saying they are snapping up tickets and hotel rooms!



The team said, “Thank you all so much for the ongoing support as always and we hope to see you there!”



