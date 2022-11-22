Wales already falling “far short” of cancer waiting times ahead of additional winter pressures

Listen to this article

A leading cancer charity has warned that Wales continues to “fall far short” of meeting vital treatment waiting times targets ahead of the additional winter and cost of living pressures in the NHS.

In September, only 53.3% (883 out of 1,657) of people started their first definitive treatment within 62 days of first being suspected of cancer.

This is below the target of 75% of patients with the above timeframe and means that almost 1 in 2 cancer patients in Wales were left facing delays in the lifesaving treatment they need.

in one month alone, 774 people with cancer and their loved ones were left to face heart-breaking delays, and the anxiety that their condition could worsen while they wait for their treatment to begin.

Whilst Macmillan Cancer Support has welcomed the slight improvement in performance during September thanks to the efforts NHS staff, it warns performance is at its second lowest point since current data collections began.

The charity also highlights the significant variation that exists for different cancer types, with waiting times data for head and neck (29.3%) and gynaecological (32.8%) cancers showing less than a third of people being treated on time.

The warning comes at a time when front-line NHS staff are working to treat more cancer patients than ever before, with the numbers of people requiring treatment consistently being well above historic levels.

Macmillan warns that those hard-working staff desperately need support, especially as Wales is yet to enter a winter period that many involved in cancer care expect to be one of the most challenging in recent history.

Richard Pugh, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales said: “This latest data clearly shows the serious challenges that Wales’ NHS workforce will face as we head into what is set to be a very difficult winter period indeed.

“NHS staff desperately need help, and we fully support recent calls for the Welsh Government to bring forward a long-awaited national workforce plan for health and social care.

“Existing NHS staff simply can’t continue to shoulder this burden alone. They need to know the cavalry is coming and is on the horizon.

“Make no mistake, there has been no let-up of pressure from the pandemic. If anything, that storm has only deepened with the cost of living crisis and the need to clear the treatment backlog – any improvement against such a backdrop is welcome and those at the front-line of cancer care should be commended.

“Only recently, Wales Health Minister highlighted how running the NHS in Wales without extra funding from the UK Government will be “hell on earth”, with an extra £207m needed to pay for energy costs alone this winter.

“That figure is 20% more than the £170m already pledged by Welsh Government to help clear NHS Wales’ treatment backlog.”

Richard added: “Absolutely no-one should doubt the sheer effort of will being shown by front-line NHS staff across Wales, but what those staff desperately need now is leadership from both the UK and Welsh Government.

“The right funding and the right cancer care system needs to be put in place to resolve the current crisis, and to support NHS staff to deliver lifesaving cancer treatment on time for everyone who needs it in Wales.

“Macmillan continues to do everything it can to help and we are here for anyone with cancer and their loved ones. For advice, information or a chat, you can call us free on 0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk.”

