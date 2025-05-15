Volunteers wanted to trial Merseyrail’s new ‘Tap & Go’ system

Up to 50 volunteers are being sought to trial a new ‘Tap & Go’ ticketing system on Merseyrail, designed to deliver the cheapest fare automatically and eliminate the need for queues at station ticket offices.

The pilot is a significant step towards Mayor Steve Rotheram’s plans for a fully integrated, London-style transport network across the Liverpool City Region.

Participants will test the Tap & Go system using a MetroCard linked to their bank accounts, tapping in and out of stations as they travel. The system then calculates the best daily or weekly fare based on usage, guaranteeing passengers never pay more than they need to.

Speaking about the pilot, Mayor Rotheram said:

“For too long, passengers in our region have been forced to contend with an outdated, antiquated and fragmented ticketing system that simply doesn’t work in their favour.”

“Our plans for a new tap-and-go system will make it easier than ever for passengers, removing unnecessary queues and ensuring they never have to pay over the odds to get about our region.”

The system mirrors the functionality of London’s contactless travel network, which Mayor Rotheram cites as a model for modern, user-friendly public transport. The full rollout across the Merseyrail network is expected later this year.

Suzanne Grant, Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy Managing Director at Merseyrail, described the move as a “retail revolution” for the network.

“Customers have told us they want simpler, more modern ticketing and this pilot marks the start of a retail revolution for Merseyrail,” she said.

“With a MetroCard linked to their bank account, customers can enjoy quicker, easier, and better value journeys.”

The scheme arrives as part of a broader investment in the region’s public transport, which includes a new £500m fleet of trains and station upgrades such as step-free access at over 70% of stations and sliding-step technology to improve accessibility.

The Tap & Go pilot will launch in two phases. The first, this summer, will enable use of the MetroCard at all Merseyrail stations. A second phase, planned for 2025, will allow contactless payments via bank cards and smart devices such as phones or watches.

Residents interested in joining the trial can apply via the Merseyrail website. Fifty people will be chosen to take part and give feedback during the testing period.

The project also supports the region’s wider goals to encourage sustainable travel, improve air quality, and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Suzanne Grant added: “When Tap & Go officially launches, our team will be on hand to help customers navigate this exciting new way of paying for their travel.”