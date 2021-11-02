Deeside.com > News

Virtual Live your Life workshop comes to Wales

On Tuesday 16 November Lymphoma Action will be holding a virtual Live your Life workshop for anyone in Wales who has been affected by lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. 

Lymphoma Action’s Live your Life workshops have been developed to support people who may have come to the end of their treatment for lymphoma, or those who are being monitored by their healthcare team as their lymphoma doesn’t need treatment straight away (also known as ‘active monitoring’ or ‘watch and wait’.)

These unique, live and interactive workshops are led by someone with a personal experience of lymphoma, and aim to provide support in managing the emotional aspects of the condition, as well as treatment side effects.

They also provide useful information around staying active, nutrition and practical tips to support the general wellbeing of those living with and beyond lymphoma, and give people the chance to talk to others and to share their experiences. 

Whilst the virtual Live your Life event is free to attend, booking is essential. Please note that these workshops are not recorded, so the only way to experience them is to be there online! To find out more, or to book a place, visit https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/LYLWales 

Lymphoma Action is the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting people affected by lymphoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK. We are here to make sure that everyone affected by lymphoma receives the best possible information, support, treatment and care.

 



