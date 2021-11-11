Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Nov 2021

Views on second homes sought as Senedd Committee opens public consultation on emotional issue

The topical issue of second homes in Wales is to be explored by a Senedd Committee.

Members of the Senedd are calling on people to share their views on the Welsh Government’s work in this area, including the impact second homes are having on the local economy, society and culture.

The Local Government and Housing Committee want to hear from a wide range of people connected to the issue including first-time buyers, community groups, local businesses as well as second-home owners themselves.

The Committee will be scrutinising the Welsh Government’s actions and wants to hear the voices and experiences of people affected in order to assess this approach is the correct one.

The inquiry will also attempt to fill in the evidence gaps around this subject, with existing information on the effect of people owning multiple residential properties being largely anecdotal.

John Griffiths, the Chair of the Local Government and Housing Committee, said; “Second home ownership is an issue that has become more and more obvious in the last few years. We know it causes strong emotions in a lot of people – that’s why it’s so important to get the facts right.

“We want to hear from people across Wales who see the effect of people owning second homes on our economy, society and culture; be that positive or negative.

“Your voices and stories will help us understand the reality of the situation in Wales and make sure we scrutinise the Welsh Government with the correct information in our hands.”

People can contribute to the Committee’s consultation by visiting the Senedd website.



