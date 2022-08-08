Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 8th Aug

Urgent casting call for TV drama – extras wanted in Holywell for filming

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

An urgent casting call has gone out for paid extras wanted for a TV drama that is set to be shot in the Holywell area.

The casting call has been issued by an agency called The Casting Collective.

They are looking for, “people of all ages, genders and ethnicities, particularly people of black descent for a drama shooting mid-August until the end of September.”

The request also states: “Good rates of pay, If you are already on our books and in or near to the Holywell, North Wales area you will be considered.”

No details of the TV drama have been released by the casting company.

Click here to apply.

 

[Photo: creative.wales]

Read Next

  • Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision
  • Police seek information after “suspicious” fire destroys 20 acres of crops in Ewloe field
  • Green Goddess army ‘fire engines’ – called upon during firefighter strikes – to go under the hammer in Deeside
  • Major campaign launched to recruit more police officers in North Wales

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a multi-vehicle collision

    News

    Police seek information after “suspicious” fire destroys 20 acres of crops in Ewloe field

    News

    Green Goddess army ‘fire engines’ – called upon during firefighter strikes – to go under the hammer in Deeside

    News

    Major campaign launched to recruit more police officers in North Wales

    News

    North Wales Health Board urged to take immediate action to ‘protect patients’ following damning report

    News

    Busy Sunday for Flint Coastguard rescue team who dealt with three incidents during afternoon

    News

    Developer opens consultation on plans to build 64 new homes in Mostyn

    News

    RSPCA: Neglect calls overwhelmingly top the list of dog cruelty reports in Wales

    News

    Theatr Clwyd and National Youth Theatre of Wales set to present brand new comedy The In-Between

    News





    Read 405,976 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn