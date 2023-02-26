Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Feb 2023

Unmissable summer theatre: Chester Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre returns with exciting lineup of plays for all ages

Chester Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is set to return this summer with a thrilling line-up of plays for all ages. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Running from 1 July to 27 August, the open-air season features Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic The Great Gatsby, and a new promenade show of The Wind in the Willows. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Elvi Piper, the director of the enchanting new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, promises to take theatregoers on a fantastical journey to the circus where sprites, young lovers, and ‘rude mechanicals’ become entwined in the Bard’s magical tale. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The play is suitable for children aged six and up, and is Shakespeare’s most playful comedy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Great Gatsby, adapted for the stage by Deborah McAndrew and directed by Conrad Nelson, who previously worked on Grosvenor Park’s sparkling production of Pride and Prejudice in 2021, is set to be a raucous, sparkling, and sensational show. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Suitable for ages 14 and over, the play promises to plunge audiences into the glamorous and decadent world of New York high society in the Roaring 20s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, The Wind in the Willows is a new promenade show for children aged five and under and their grown-ups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The popular tepee bar and seating areas in the Grosvenor Park ‘village’ will return, along with games, wood-fired pizzas, cocktails, and a BBQ. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There will also be live acoustic music, comedy, and storytelling in The Other Stage located in the festival tepee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Storyhouse producer Helen Redcliffe said: “Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is back with a bang!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re thrilled to be working with Deborah McAndrew and Conrad Nelson again; their version of The Great Gatsby will be a raucous, sparkling, sensational show bringing the hedonistic Jazz era to the open-air theatre.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Meanwhile A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s most playful comedy and is perfect for audiences from the ages of six to 96. Director Elvi Piper is a brilliant talent and I know she’s going to create an unmissable Shakespearean treat for our theatregoers this summer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Plus, our pizza oven is back on site alongside a bigger and better food and drink offer including a BBQ and delicious liege waffles!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“So, this year you’re invited to the park whether for Shakespeare, Gatsby, pizza or a beer!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets go on sale to Storyhouse members from 24 February and to the general public from 3 March, costing from £25.30 (£23 for Storyhouse members). Children aged 12 and under can attend A Midsummer Night’s Dream for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk/. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


